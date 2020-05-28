A Helping Hand for Healthcare: Newswire's EMA GT Assists Companies With Sharing Stories During Global Pandemic

The Newswire team is set on helping healthcare institutions communicate their news and information to their target audience during the ongoing crisis.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / The healthcare industry, without question, has been the most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to date. With varying reports of limited Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), high transmission rates, and overcrowded hospitals, the news coverage of the crisis has been nothing short of disheartening since early March. Regardless, many healthcare firms, whether they are treating COVID-19 patients or not, are still trying to help patients by offering care, services, and products during these distressing times.

A multitude of healthcare institutions that offered non-emergency care services before the pandemic have begun offering virtual consultations and self-care smartphone applications to help educate and treat patients that are quarantined at home. Many private practitioners are creating new digital channels to spread relevant information to their patients, and many have turned to PR firms to distribute additional messaging addressing COVID-19 related concerns, delays, and adjustments.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is an excellent resource for healthcare companies looking to continue to share their company news during this unpredictable time period. Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists help small to midsize businesses deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, and through the right medium.

"This crisis has hit every industry hard, but whether we like it or not, this is the new normal for everyone right now," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

"During a time like this, consistency is key. Healthcare companies simply cannot afford to fall behind in their media, marketing, and communications campaigns. By re-establishing or solidifying connections with industry media, healthcare firms can continue to offer essential services to their target audience during this lockdown."

While social distancing measures and quarantining orders from state governments have put a damper on many healthcare technology firms, there is a sense of cautious optimism that is budding. Many executives in the field are looking to bounce back during the third quarter of this fiscal year as many state orders begin to loosen up in the upcoming months.

18Loop, a healthcare technology non-profit organization, is using this opportunity to target industry media and promote their work in an effort to optimize their chances for coverage in the near future. The firm, which specializes in VR technology and robotics, uses this technology to assist children that are undergoing cancer recovery treatments.

"The main message we wanted to communicate to hospitals and technologists is simply to take a look at just how helpful VR can be in the lives of these children and beyond," said Gregory Tarnacki, Executive Director of 18Loop.

"We chose Newswire because we thought Newswire was the best vehicle to get our press release out to different people in the media. I think we've created some traffic so far, and we are currently working with the Newswire team to fine-tune our targeting to do an even better job next time."

