Qarah Digital: Jairo Escobar steps down as Venet, Inc. CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Venezuela Media Network, Inc. is an Entertainment Group, founded in 2017 by Venezuelan entrepreneur and YouTube Star Jairo Escobar, with its headquarters located in Northern Canada. Escobar's vision was to create an aspirational lifestyle brand that would help businesses and content creators reach success on social media.

However, after only 3 years. Jairo's vision has come to an abrupt end as he announced on Social Media that he was leaving the company.

Jairo Escobar (born: Jairo Rafael Escobar Cordoba March 03, 1999.) is a Venezuelan entrepreneur and YouTube star best known for his self-titled YouTube channel "Jairo Escobar" where he's gained a following of more than 230 thousand subscribers. His repertoire of videos includes comedic vlogs, challenges and tag videos.

Though he created his self-titled YouTube channel in January 2019, after a couple of years of moving from Puerto Ordaz, Bolivar, Venezuela where he was born and raised to the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he has been creating content for different successful YouTube channels and Instagram accounts such as: "Toronto Party Commission", "RealJairoEscobar" and "Jairon558" since 2012. gaining thousands of subscribers and millions of views along the way.

Only time will tell whether Venezuela Media Network, Inc. can survive after losing its face and founder or not. But if something is clear, is that Jairo Escobar was their biggest success story and the only reason the company was publicly known in the first place.

SOURCE: Qarah Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591765/Jairo-Escobar-steps-down-as-Venet-Inc-CEO