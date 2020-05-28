AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on June 3, 2020 at 13:00 BST London (GMT +1). The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic volatility has heightened sovereign credit and country risk concerns around the globe. Although AM Best does not issue ratings on government debt, it considers such risks through its country risk analysis, which is factored into all Best's Credit Ratings. As part of evaluating country risk, AM Best identifies the various factors within a country that may directly or indirectly affect an insurance company. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/risk.

In this webinar, senior analysts will present the key tenets of AM Best's approach to country risk and answer frequently asked questions that explain distinctions between country risk concepts and sovereign credit risk and their treatment in AM Best's rating evaluation, including:

How does AM Best treat sovereign credit risk?

Does a government's sovereign credit rating downgrade impact an insurer's Credit Rating?

What are the considerations when assessing the impact of country risk on a company's rating assessment?

Does AM Best's country risk evaluation impose a ceiling on ratings?

Join our panelists to discuss these issues and more in another insightful webinar session with leading analysts from AM Best. Please send advance questions to webinars@ambest.com.

Panelists include:

MODERATOR: Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, market development, AM Best;

SPEAKER: Mahesh Mistry, senior director, credit rating criteria, research analytics, AM Best; and

SPEAKER: Ann Modica, associate director, credit rating criteria, research analytics, AM Best.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

