Digital Asset Organisation BEQUANT engages with Cryptocurrency Exchange Huobi

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / BEQUANT, the London-based prime brokerage and digital asset organisation has engaged digital asset exchange Huobi as a counterparty for its digital asset platform aimed at institutional clients.

BEQUANT will be providing clients access to Huobi's exchange facilities as part of its Prime Brokerage package. As one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Huobi is an important partnership for BEQUANT. Both companies are aiming to drive global adoption of digital currencies in the financial services space.

"We are proud to be partnering with Huobi and providing our clients with reliable and secure access to new opportunities in the digital asset space," commented George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT.

BEQUANT has been actively expanding its service line up for institutional and retail clients, launching its Prime Brokerage demonstrations last week. With this new service, BEQUANT's institutional clients will be able to tap into Huobi's spot and derivatives markets for unmatched market depth and liquidity in a safe and regulated trading environment.

Catering to institutional traders, Huobi's derivatives exchange Huobi Futures offers a variety of trading features that enable users to create arbitrage and hedge risk like futures contracts and perpetual swaps. Huobi Futures also provides advanced security and risk controls to protect clients from unnecessary risk and extreme market volatility, including an on-chain monitoring tool, partial liquidation mechanism, and liquidation circuit breaker.

"The crypto market is at a critical juncture as more institutional investors enter the space. In both Huobi's spot and derivatives markets, we're seeing institutional trading volume grow at an exponential pace, so the institutional sector is a key market for us," said Ciara Sun, Head of Global Business and Markets at Huobi Group. "Working with BEQUANT will allow us to expand our reach and help facilitate institutional growth as traditional asset managers and institutions increase their exposure to digital assets."

BEQUANT partnership with Huobi is an extension of its recent collaborations including a content partnership with CFC St Moritz and educational webinars on the future of digital currencies upcoming mid-May.

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established by Leon Li in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulative turnover exceeds US $3 trillion. Huobi proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 170+ countries.

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

