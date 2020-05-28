Technavio has been monitoring the helicopter blades market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades will offer immense growth opportunities, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes might hamper market growth.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Helicopter Blades Market is segmented as below:

Product

Main Rotor Blades

Tail Rotor Blades

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our helicopter blades market report covers the following areas:

Helicopter Blades Market size

Helicopter Blades Market trends

Helicopter Blades Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Helicopter Blades Market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Helicopter Blades Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter blades market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the helicopter blades market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the helicopter blades market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter blades market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Main rotor blades Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tail rotor blades Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of 3D-printed soluble cores that can be used in rotorcraft blade prototype tooling through AM technology

Electric-powered tail rotor for helicopter

Development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Technologies Inc.

Airbus SE

Carson Helicopters Inc.

Ducommun Inc.

Erickson Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Kaman Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

The Boeing Co.

Van Horn Aviation LLC

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

