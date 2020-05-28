Minister of economic affairs and climate change, Eric Wiebes, has written to parliament to confirm grid companies do not have to pay PV system owners when their installations are disconnected from the network due to capacity issues or poor-quality voltage.Grid operators in the Netherlands are not obliged to compensate the owners of solar rooftops whose arrays are disconnected due to problems with grid capacity and voltage quality. That position has been confirmed in writing by minister of economic affairs and climate change Eric Wiebes, in a letter to parliament in answer to a question from the ...

