With effect from June 1, 2020, the subscription rights in Green Landscaping Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 11, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GREEN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428587 Order book ID: 197192 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 1, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Green Landscaping Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 25, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GREEN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428595 Order book ID: 197193 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB