With effect from June 1, 2020, the redemption shares in Saltängen Property Invest AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2020. Instrument: Redemption shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAPIAB IL --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014400040 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197188 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB