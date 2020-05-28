Emily Stroud: Faith Over Fear - From Top Rated Financial Advisor Emily G. Stroud

Emily Stroud shares that now is not the time to be afraid; instead it's an opportunistic time to create financial freedom in your life

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Right now in the financial markets, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what's to come in the future… Expert Financial Advisor, Emily Stroud, shares a simple and powerful message on how to navigate the uncharted waters currently being faced.

Financial stress is cited as one of the most common reasons for divorce, mental health issues, and substance abuse. It can be paralyzing for anyone when they realize they are unable to meet their needs and without the right help, you may feel like there is no hope. Fortunately, Emily Stroud has made it her life's passion to help people with their financial goals, and find freedom through faith-based, practical financial planning methods.

Her book, Faithful Finance: 10 Secrets to Move from Fearful Insecurity to Confident Control, outlines simple steps you can take to create the type of future you desire. Her belief is that true wealth comes from God, and he has instructed us to honor him by being wise with our spending. This means giving generously, saving thoughtfully, and using it to better the lives of your loved ones.

She is also currently in production to launch a TV show centered around her book Faithful Finance. Her dream is to empower people from all walks of life by instructing them on savings techniques, growing wealth, and giving back. The show is going to be produced and distributed on a national streaming network and Emily is using this incredible opportunity to show the importance of financial planning to the masses.

Emily is a credentialed Chartered Financial Analyst, the most prestigious designation in investment management, with over 20 years of experience, and is fully licensed with the SEC.

This accomplishment is not only a testament to her intelligence, it is also an example of how hard she is willing to work. Out of 1.4 million that test for their CFA, less than 15% actually pass, and 19% of those that pass are women. She received her MBA in finance from Texas Christain University and owns her own boutique investment firm, Stroud Financial Management, in Fort Worth, Texas. Her goal is to guide you towards a life free from fears associated with money, and make your dollars work for you.

Through passive income strategies, Emily will help you prepare for retirement and realize that it is not the end of your life, it is the beginning of a new chapter filled with freedom to do what you really love. Whether it is traveling, finding your forever home, supporting grandkids through college, or just living confidently with peace of mind, Emily is the faith-based, financial guru you need to plan your dream future.

If you are struggling with financial planning, Emily is giving away a FREE digital workbook titled, "10 Days to Financial Freedom" that also includes a free budget worksheet on her website: www.emilygstroud.com. You can access it by entering your email address on her website where prompted.

"By trade, I'm a financial advisor and author. By God's grace, I'm a wife and mother to two amazing kids. Faithful Finance is a book about ten secrets to living your best financial life possible."

- Emily G. Stroud, Faithful Finance

Disclosure Information: Emily G. Stroud is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Securities are offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.,a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisor Representative, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Stroud Financial Management, Inc. are not affiliated.

