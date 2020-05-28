

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales logged their worst fall on record in April as the country was in the grips of a lockdown that was imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 31.6 percent year-on-year after a revised 14.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Non-food sales fell 53.2 percent with the personal goods segment registering a massive 81.4 percent decline. Household equipment sales decreased 59.1 percent.



Spain was among the worst hit countries in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the country started easing its lockdown restrictions like several other countries across the world.



Around 46 percent of the retailers were operating only online during the lockdown period, the INE said.



Consequently, sales through the mail order or internet route surged 52.9 percent from the same month last year.



Compared to the previous month, sales decreased 20.4 percent in April after a 15.5 percent fall in the previous month.



The biggest monthly decline of 60.1 percent was seen in the personal goods segment that includes clothing and footwear.



Food sales decreased 8.6 percent after an 8.4 percent increase in March.



