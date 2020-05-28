Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Replacement Dividend Announcement

This announcement is a Replacement Dividend Announcement for that released at 11.33am on 26 May 2020. The only change relates to the Ex Dividend Date and Associated Record Date which are changed to 11 June 2020 and 12 June 2020 respectively.





ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69





Dividend Announcement

28 MAY 2020



The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2020 as follows:



Ex Dividend date: 11/06/2020 Record date: 12/06/2020 Payment date: 30/06/2020 Dividend per share: 2.37 pence (Sterling)