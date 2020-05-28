Please be informed that Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 June 2020. Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 25,130,728 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 35633766 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778235