Reliance on News Releases has Increased During COVID-19 Crisis, Finds Special Report From Agility PR Solutions

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / A research report released today by Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), shows an increase in reliance on news releases as a communication method to disseminate information during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've seen a substantial increase since January in the number of news releases sent by our clients and the amount of PR outreach targeted at journalists," says Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "We've also seen a shift in what our clients are communicating about. Currently, just over half of all the news releases our clients are sending are related to the coronavirus."

The report summarizes client use of Agility PR Solutions' distribution services, which include direct targeting emails and newswire releases. The analysis focuses on the first four months of 2020. Some of the report's findings include:

A 30 percent increase in news releases sent by clients per working day in March and April

A 60 percent increase in the outreach targeted to journalists

The industries that sent the highest percentage of COVID-19 related news releases were health and pharmaceuticals, government and government agencies, and education

In times of crisis, it's especially important for organizations to convey key messaging and provide a prudent response. Cogent communication through news releases can help a brand maintain its reputation and retain customers.

"Our data continues to show month over month increases in news release volumes around COVID-19," says Lyster. "Our clients know the benefit of disseminating information quickly in critical situations. News release distribution services are an effective and affordable PR tool, especially right now."

The report from Agility PR Solutions includes discoveries around news release usage, best practices for writing a press release, and tips on what's capturing media attention during the current pandemic. Download the full report: News Releases: The PR Tool You Need Right Now.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD), provides powerful yet intuitive media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted Agility tools and services to help them discover and connect with media influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of their public relations efforts. Whether Agility does it for you or helps you do it yourself, Agility's patented monitoring technology and a team of media analysts can help you glean the insights that will help your organization flourish. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

Contact:

Lynn Gayowski

Director of Marketing

lynn.gayowski@agilitypr.com

www.agilitypr.com

SOURCE: Agility PR Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591794/Reliance-on-News-Releases-has-Increased-During-COVID-19-Crisis-Finds-Special-Report-From-Agility-PR-Solutions