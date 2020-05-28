Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor cushions market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 135.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brown Jordan Inc., Classic Accessories LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., La-Z-Boy Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pillow Perfect Inc., and Target Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of luxury hotels will offer immense growth opportunities, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increasing number of luxury hotels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins might hamper market growth.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Type

Foam Cushions

Inflatable Cushions

Others

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market in the US report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US size

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US trends

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US industry analysis

This study identifies the customization of outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor cushions market in the US growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Outdoor Cushions Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Brown Jordan Inc., Classic Accessories LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., La-Z-Boy Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pillow Perfect Inc., and Target Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Outdoor Cushions Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor cushions market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor cushions market in the US vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 7: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Foam cushions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Inflatable cushions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 8: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 9: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of environment-friendly material for outdoor cushions

Emergence of custom-made outdoor cushions

Growing online demand for outdoor cushion products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brown Jordan, Inc.

Classic Accessories LLC

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Kohl's Corp.

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Pillow Perfect Inc.

Target Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

