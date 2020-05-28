DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-May-2020 / 16:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The Company today confirms awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 in accordance with the Remuneration Policy as set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report. A salary substitution plan has been introduced across Consumer Media, Landmark and the Corporate centre to replace a portion of the April to June 2020 salary of higher earners with equity in DMGT. While the cost implications are not material, this action will support the Group's cash generation and the scheme will help align employees' and shareholders' interests. DMGT has not taken any government financial support. Awards under the salary substitution plan will vest on 29 January 2021 and are either in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares or conditional share awards over A Ordinary Non-Voting shares. For both types of awards, the number of A Ordinary Non-Voting shares was calculated by reference to a share price of GBP6.69 (the average share price for the 3 days: 6 April to 8 April inclusive). 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that are subject to continued service until vesting. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.00 10,800 shares d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that are subject to continued service until vesting. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.00 9,171 shares d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that are subject to continued service until vesting. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.00 5,833 shares d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that are subject to continued service until vesting. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.00 11,222 shares d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price

e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that are subject to continued service until vesting. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.00 5,567 shares d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

