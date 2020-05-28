Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. RFP to know more about Infiniti's healthcare market segmentation solutions.

Market segmentation is used by companies across industries to group their customers into diverse groups based on their similarities and analyzing each group separately to identify key factors affecting their behavior. Healthcare market segmentation is a relatively new concept. It provides insights into the behavior of healthcare consumers in an environment where healthcare is moving rapidly towards patient-centered care which is premised on individuals becoming more active participants in managing their healthcare plans. Awareness of consumer preferences must be taken into consideration by companies in the healthcare industry to encourage and support consumer engagement in healthcare.

Infiniti Research outlines some of the key benefits of healthcare market segmentation and how it can help providers enhance their services.

Patient engagement: Although a disease registry could provide data relating to patients suffering from a particular disease, it is not entirely necessary for these patients to be homogenous. Layering information about the behavior and attitudes of patients apart from the clinical information is one of the best ways to communicate and engage with several types of patients and improve the care provided.

Healthcare marketing: Not all consumers respond in the same way to a particular message. Gaining deeper knowledge about patient preferences through healthcare market segmentation can help determine the types of message and marketing communications that a particular group of healthcare consumers are more likely to respond to. As such, healthcare market segmentation can also prevent providers from spending unnecessarily on marketing initiatives that are less likely to strike a chord with their target audience.

Service distribution strategy: Healthcare market segmentation can help healthcare companies to gain deeper knowledge on the consumer segments that are prevalent in different neighborhoods. Using this information, healthcare organizations can determine the type of providers and services that they could place in various parts of the market.

New product or service development: Different patients may opt for a different model of care or healthcare plans. By resorting to healthcare market segmentation, companies in the healthcare sector can identify how different consumers respond to different healthcare plans and the gaps in the current offerings. This information can also help providers to enhance their existing products/services or even create new ones to meet the demand if required.

