ANTALIS: Number of shares and voting rights as at 25 May 2020

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS COMPRISING

ANTALIS SHARE CAPITAL AS AT 25 MAY 2020

The total number of voting rights and shares comprising Antalis share capital as of the publication date of the meeting notice of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 June 2020 is the following:

25 May 2020 Total number of shares 71,000,000 25 May 2020 Total number of theoretical voting rights 129,492,689 25 May 2020 Total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings (1) 128,992,747

(1) Pursuant to Article L. 225-210 of the French commercial code, treasury shares (499,942 as at 25 May 2020) are deprived of voting rights.

A double voting right is granted to each share that has been continuously held in registered form by the same shareholder for a minimum period of two years.

************

Euronext Paris

C Segment

ISIN Code: FR0013258589

Ticker symbol: ANTA

ANTALIS

8 rue de Seine

92100 Boulogne Billancourt

------------------------

------------------------



