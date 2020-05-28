Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Expands to Cities Bordering the County

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Genuine Property Management, located in Costa Mesa, California, has announced that they are expanding the reach of their services to the cities that border Orange County because of demand. Effective immediately, cities that were previously a geographic stretch to service well because of the location in the county, are now being served by their vendor base. This means that cities such as Brea, La Habra, Yorba Linda, La Palma, Cypress, and Stanton, are all now under the service umbrella of Genuine Property Management.

Marcel Ford, owner of Genuine Property Management, says, "We had to be patient and continue our rapid growth in a well-organized fashion to ensure a high level of service. We've been serving the needs of landlords and renters in cites all around Orange County for some time now. However, demand requires that we expand further. Thus, we're happy to announce that effective immediately, we also serve cities bordering the county, such as La Habra, Yorba Linda, Brea, Cypress, Stanton, and La Palma."

Various features of their services make them stand out from the crowd. For instance, they make use of the 360-degree service model such that they have a unique coworking vendor environment that enhances efficiency, collaboration, and savings for the client. They also do not have long-term landlord property management contracts. Thus, they are the only month-to-month property manager in Orange County. Meanwhile, those who are interested in knowing more about Genuine Property Management may want to view the company Facebook page.

They also offer a 100% money-back guarantee, which provides clients with peace of mind. They have a 24-hour leasing call center where they answer the telephone 24/7 to help pre-qualify renters before scheduling the showings. Their listings contain creative, yet honest descriptions of properties that help attract more tenants to the properties that are vacant. Such colorful, but truthful descriptions promote the properties and minimize vacancy periods. Their listings also contain professional photos and also leverage technology with a 360-degree video tour to allow renters to "walk the house with their mouse". Furthermore, their listings are on Trulia, Zillow, Homes, Realtors, Apartments.com, and 25 other sites.

Meanwhile, most Orange County landlords allow pets in their properties, and Genuine Property Management makes use of a third-party pet screening service. This will help verify the pet's age, health, breed, medical history, training, and more.

They have a 24-hour maintenance center to ensure that repairs are promptly provided. They know that delayed repairs are the major reason why tenants move. Thus, the maintenance center is available 24/7 to ensure that renters are satisfied and happy and the property is always covered in case of an emergency.

Landlords or renters who are interested in the services provided by Genuine Property Management may want to contact Genuine Property Management through the website, telephone, or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday, and from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays by appointment only. However, it is advisable to contact them first because hours and services may vary due to COVID-19.

