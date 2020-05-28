Thunder River Enterprises Inc.: Extension of Date to File Financial Reports

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to the Temporary Exemption From Certain Corporate Finance Requirement (the "Temporary Exemption") granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation will be relying on the Temporary Exemption from having to file by May 30, 2020, its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 and the management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") relating to the interim financial statements. The Corporation expects to file its interim financial statements and MD&A by not later than July 14, 2020.

The Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Except for the Termination referred to in its May 1, 2020 News Release, the Corporation has not had any business developments since the date of filing of its last interim financial reports on November 28, 2019.

