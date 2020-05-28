Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: TraceSafe Appoints Gordon Zeilstra as Chief Revenue Officer

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. ("Blockchain") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary TraceSafe Technologies Inc. has appointed Gordon Zeilstra, formerly of SAP, Taleo and Monster.com, as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Zeilstra launched his career as the first international hire at Monster.com and spent the next 20 years working with startup tech firms to assist in building their global profile and sales and delivery excellence, transforming both consumer and B2B tech companies into billion dollar brands.

Gord Zeilstra is a veteran sales leader, product visionary and growth strategist in the human resources technology industry for 25 years. He has now been the early/first sales leader for five different startup or pivoting companies and has helped build global teams and revenues from scratch to significant inflection and positions of leadership and has seen these companies through well publicized and successful exits. Zeilstra has lived and worked in the US, Canada, Australia and Singapore and holds directorships in organizations across Asia, Canada and the US. He will be primarily responsible for establishing and scaling TraceSafe's global sales team to address the global needs of government and enterprise contact tracing markets. Mr. Zeilstra expects to use his global network and sales channels, accumulated over many years of success, to bring TraceSafe into the future.

Executive Quote

"TraceSafe is thrilled to welcome Mr. Zeilstra into the TraceSafe family. His record of success speaks for itself - Mr. Zeilstra brings a wealth of experience from his years of profitable fiscal management", announced Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe. "We are lucky to have him at the helm as TraceSafe's Chief Revenue Officer. With Gord as our CRO, we will continue to move TraceSafe toward a safer and more profitable future."

About TRACEsafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced bluetooth beacons in a variety of form factors. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe is being deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments as well as leading edge solutions for enterprise, healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Blockchain's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business, operations, assets and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TRACEsafe technology, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and adoption of the Tracesafe technology by governments and orders of product therefrom. Although Blockchain believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the spread or containment of COVID-19, government responses thereto and the ability of the Tracesafe technology to assist government containment and monitoring programs. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Blockchain undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

