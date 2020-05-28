Grays Peak Capital Diverts Resources to Provide PPE to Coronavirus Hot Spots Around the Country

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28 , 20 20 / Grays Peak Capital, a Global Investment Firm, has diverted resources from its supply chain and portfolio companies to manufacture and distribute, and donate essential items for businesses, schools, government agencies, hospitals and any organizations in need of assistance.

Grays Peak Capital has dedicated and repurposed their resources to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including safety items such as hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, masks, gloves, and other items to help supply any organization or business in need. The company's goal has been to build a Business Back to Work Program to help these companies establish key safety components to comply with state and federal reopening guidelines.

"The first responders, frontline healthcare workers and businesses are putting their lives on the line every day to help people in the community stay safe and healthy. They should not have to worry about how they will stay safe while at work. They need the resources necessary to protect themselves and their families as well," said Scott Stevens, CEO of Grays Peak Capital.

"There have been many examples of businesses in turbulent times helping the surrounding community," Stevens says. "That's why we want to do everything we can to help during this crisis without sitting back and relying on the public sector for direction, but instead follow the example of corporate statesmen who care about the country and the people in it."

Grays Peak Capital will be donating products from their portfolio including hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, masks, gloves, and organic snacks and meals for schools, health facilities, and other organizations who provide critical services to help with social distancing and isolation measures.

You can contact Grays Peak Capital at donations@grayspeakcapital.com for more information.

About Grays Peak Capital

Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that manages assets focused on the public market, private equity, real estate and credit. The firm is focused on identifying emerging business trends and technologies across a variety of industries. The firm endeavors to invest in companies that are creating innovation and disruption within their respective industry. Our portfolio includes multinational brands that have created value by disrupting industries and embracing technology led innovation.

Contact:

Email: info@grayspeakcapital.com or IR@grayspeakcapital.com

