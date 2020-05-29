Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - Zedcor Energy Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announces that today options to purchase 2,890,000 common shares of the Company were granted to officers and employees of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the providing security & surveillance services, and rental of surface equipment & accommodations in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC". Zedcor operates with two business segments: Security & Surveillance and Rentals (formerly Energy Services). The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5435

E: tziniuk@zedcor.ca

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5435

E: aladha@zedcor.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56788