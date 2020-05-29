

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 5.1 percent following the 3.7 percent drop in March.



Ona yearly basis, industrial production tumbled 14.4 percent - also missing expectations for a fall of 7.7 percent after slipping 5.2 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is declining rapidly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de