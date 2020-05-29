

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices were up 0.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, gained an annual 0.2 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI rose 0.2 percent.



