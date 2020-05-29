

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for a decline of 7.0 percent following the 4.5 percent drop in March.



On a yearly basis, retail sales tumbled 13.7 percent - also missing expectations for a drop of 11.5 percent after slipping 4.6 percent in the previous month.



