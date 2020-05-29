Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Annual and Interim Filings Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (TSXV:ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively "Annual Filings") and its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "First Quarter Filings").

On March 23,2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published a blanket relief providing issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Alturas has been relying on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings and will also rely on this exemption in respect of its First Quarter Filings all in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Company is continuing to work on completing its Annual Filings and its First Quarter Filings as expeditiously as possible. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since its press release on April 28, 2020, there have been no material business developments.

