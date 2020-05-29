Global News Online: China Will Enact Hong Kong National Security Laws, Which May be not a Bad Thing for the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / This newspaper's correspondent in Beijing reported on May 28 that the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference were held in Beijing on May 22. In the context of the global epidemic situation, this year's NPC and CPPCC have drawn particular attention from the outside world.

For the United States, the biggest concern is a legislative bill called Hong Kong national security laws: the Decision of the National People's Congress on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security, because it will be related to the U.S. policy towards China and the interests of U.S.-funded U.S. enterprises in China.

It is reported that this bill is not based on Hong Kong's "self-legislating" under Article 23 of Hong Kong's Basic Law, but is a bill empowered by the Constitution and the Basic Law and directly implemented by the National People's Congress on Hong Kong national security issues. The draft bill was submitted to the National People's Congress for deliberation and passed today (May 28).

According to the contents of the previously published bill, the bill will authorize the NPC Standing Committee to enact laws to prevent, stop and punish any act that seriously endangers national security, such as splitting the country, subverting the state power and organizing and implementing terrorist activities, as well as activities of foreign and overseas forces interfering in the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The bill has aroused great controversy since its promulgation, but objectively, the enactment of the national security laws is a normal thing for a sovereign country. As a matter of fact, many Hong Kong politicians and businessmen believe that the national security legislation for Hong Kong is too late.

Leung Chun-ying, Hong Kong's former chief executive and now Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, pointed out that it has been 23 years since Hong Kong's return to the motherland. Due to various obstacles from the opposition, similar laws cannot be passed in Hong Kong, thus failing to meet the needs of national security. Under such circumstances, it is completely reasonable and legal for the NPC to plug the loopholes, and at the same time the NPC absolutely has the power to do so.

Leung said that in the past few years, the opposition has continuously attacked the bottom line of the Chinese Central Government, endangering the national security and causing negative effects in Hong Kong. "But almost every country and every society in the world, including the United States itself, as well as some Asian countries, such as Singapore, have laws in this regard", he said.

Take the United States as an example, there are dozens of existing laws related to national security, including the National Security Act of 1947, the Sedition Act, the Espionage Act, the Alien Enemies Act, the Protect America Act, the Homeland Security Act, the USA PATRIOT Act, etc. These laws are aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, integrity, security and stability.

It should be pointed out that Hong Kong national security laws are against four kinds of acts, namely splitting of the country, subversion of the Chinese Central Government, intervention by external forces and terrorism. It is not related to the lawful assemblies, processions, lectures and religious activities of ordinary Hong Kong citizens, nor will it affect normal social and economic activities.

Therefore, Hong Kong national security laws are essentially a normal means for China to safeguard its own national interests, rather than a strategy of war with the United States. In the context of the global pandemic of the COVID-19, the United States is facing the severe challenges of the spread of the pandemic and the economic recession. Therefore, for the benefit of the American people, it is more important to focus on seeking international cooperation to combat the epidemic, instead of concentrating on matters that do not involve the core national interests of the United States. In fact, due to the huge amount of US investment in Hong Kong and its many benefits in Hong Kong, the legislation is conducive to Hong Kong's social and economic recovery and is of great benefit to US enterprises in Hong Kong.

Wong Yuk-Shan, deputy head of the Hong Kong National People's Congress delegation, said that since June last year, many violent incidents have affected the people's livelihood in Hong Kong, and the riots have continued for so long without any sign of stopping, causing great losses to the society.

Leung also pointed out that the Hong Kong version national security laws would not hinder foreign investors from investing in Hong Kong, nor would it hinder the freedom enjoyed by local residents according to law; in contrast, the existing national security loopholes in Hong Kong will affect Hong Kong's social stability, thus affecting Hong Kong's economic development.

Certainly, legislation is only the first step, and the key lies in the detailed rules and strength of law enforcement, which is also something we need to pay attention to for a long time. In summary, the United States should not be too sensitive or nervous about Hong Kong national security laws, but should seek win-win cooperation with China within the existing framework.

Global News Online

Cathy Concord

+1 (321) 800-3487

info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Global News Online

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591929/China-Will-Enact-Hong-Kong-National-Security-Laws-Which-May-be-not-a-Bad-Thing-for-the-United-States