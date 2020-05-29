

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK car production was the lowest since the Second World War as factories were closed in April amid coronavirus pandemic, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Friday.



Car production declined 99.7 percent on a yearly basis in April. As the coronavirus crisis forced plants to close, just 197 premium, luxury and sports cars left factory gates in April.



The year-to-date car production was down 27.6 percent, with 121,811 fewer cars built, SMMT said.



Instead of making cars, manufacturers refocused efforts on producing personal protective equipment including face shields, visors and medical gowns for use by healthcare professionals.



According to latest analysis, car production could fall below one million units this year. This would be lower than in 2009.



'Manufacturers are starting to emerge from prolonged shutdown into a very uncertain world and ramping up production will be a gradual process, so we need government to work with us to accelerate this fundamentally strong sector's recovery, stimulate investment and safeguard jobs,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de