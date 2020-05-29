Radisson Hospitality AB's Q1 2020 Report

January-March 2020



First Quarter 2020

R evenue decreased by MEUR 42.8 (-20.1%) to MEUR 170.6. The decrease is due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the end of the quarter, 170 hotels were closed due to the pandemic. On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue decreased by MEUR 41.7 (-20.1%).

-3.1% (11.8%).

The decrease in EBIT is partly offset by lower net financial costs and lower taxes. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR -3.5 (1.9).

3,571 (3,877) rooms were contracted, 452 (1,288) rooms opened and no (1,049) rooms left the system.

MEUR Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % Revenue 170.6 213.4 -42.8 -20.1% EBITDA -5.3 25.2 -30.5 N/A EBITDA margin -3.1% 11.8% N/A EBIT -27.4 7.1 -34.5 N/A EBIT margin -16.1% 3.3% N/A Profit/loss for the period -29.2 -3.0 -26.2 -873.3%

Comments from the CEO

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS REQUIRED A STRONG REACTION FROM MANAGEMENT. SHAREHOLDERS ARE FULLY SUPPORTIVE OF FINANCING CASH NEEDS TILL THE EXPECTED END OF THE CRISIS

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Radisson's performance as from end of February 2020. At the end of May, more than 50% of the Group's hotels across EMEA are temporarily closed.

Management has taken several measures to mitigate the financial impact, on both profit and cash flow, of the significant drop in revenue. These measures include, but are not limited to, furloughs, rent renegotiations and deferrals, application for governmental subsidies and loans, and post-ponement of non-strategic capex investments. The Group is helped by a flexible cost model, which shows an immediate capability to reduce costs.

In parallel, management is taking advantage from the low activity period to push forward strategic repositioning and development projects.

Radisson's shareholders have immediately reacted by supporting with a MEUR 100 cash injection by June 8th in the form of subordinated shareholder funding, whether through a loan or a convertible bond, and a global financing plan will be finalised by June 8th to cover medium/long term cash needs until the expected end of the crisis. With this cash injection and ability to raise further funding, to the extent needed, Radisson will be able to cover its liquidity needs.

Federico J. González, President & CEO

Presentation of the Q1 Results

Financial Calendar

Q2 2020 results: July 30, 2020

Q3 2020 results: October 29, 2020

About Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, Radisson and Radisson Collection.

The portfolio consists of 391 hotels, with 85,235 rooms, in operation and 133 hotels, with 27,125 rooms, under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson's strategy is to grow with an asset-right approach, balancing management and franchise contracts with selected lease contracts. Management and franchise contracts offer a higher profit margin and more stable income streams and lease contracts allow Radisson to complete their presence in Mature markets.

Radisson is a member of Radisson Hotel Group. For more information, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com .

