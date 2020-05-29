Anzeige
Freitag, 29.05.2020

29.05.2020 | 08:04
Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, May 28

29 May 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Unaudited Interim Resultsfor the six months ended 29 February 2020

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 29 February 2020.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 29 February 2020 of GBP 17.1 m was 14.76% higher than the GBP 14.9m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.6m for the period (2019: GBP 0.5m), an increase of 20%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, further declined and were lower than the prior year at GBP 0.4m (2019: GBP 0.6m). As a result, the group posted a profit from continuing operations for the period of GBP 0.2m compared to a loss of GBP 0.1m for the same period in 2019.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy


Unaudited consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Note6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Continuing operations
Turnover217,06814,86435,526
Cost of sales(16,488)(14,396)(34,781)
______________________________
Gross profit580468745
Administrative expenses(405)(605)(1,188)
______________________________
Operating profit/(loss) from continuing operations
175
(137)
(443)
Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account
766
-
1,281
______________________________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation
941
(137)
838

Exceptional Item
-
-
434
______________________________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before taxation

Taxation
941

(130)
(137)

-
1,272

(294)
______________________________
(Loss)/profit for the period811(137)978
______________________________
Attributable to:
______________________________
Equity holders of the parent811(137)978
______________________________
(Loss)/earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and diluted30. 47p(0.31)p0.71p
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic and diluted30.47p(0.31)p1.28p


Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position
As at 29 February 2020

Note6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets891099
Investment Property275275275
Investments5,0005,0005,000
Investments in Joint Ventures10,000--
______________________________
15,3645,2855,374
______________________________
Current assets

Inventories
Debtors
4
-
7,672
156
6,274
69
7,965
Cash at bank and in hand5,1803,05116,244
______________________________
12,8529,48124,278
______________________________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors(6,057)(4,958)(8,435)
______________________________
Total current liabilities(6,057)(4,958)(8,435)
Net current assets6,7954,52315,843
______________________________
Total assets less current liabilities

Deferred Tax
22,159

(424)		9,808

-		21,217

(294)
______________________________
Net assets21,7359,80820,923
______________________________
Shareholders' funds
Share capital8,6902,2058,690
Share premium account5,6212,1065,621
Capital redemption reserve626161
Share option reserve222222
Retained earnings
Fair value reserve		5,267
2,073		4,964
450		5,092
1,437
______________________________
Total shareholders' funds21,7359,80820,923
______________________________


Notes to the unaudited financial information

1. Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.


2. Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Professional construction services17,06814,86435,526
______________________________
17,06814,86435,526
______________________________


3. Earnings per share

The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
Basic earnings before exceptional items175(137)509
Basic profit after exceptional items811-978
______________________________
Basic and diluted profit - continuing and discontinued operations
811
(137)
978
______________________________

Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
'000'000'000
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic173,80044,10376,525
Diluted173,80044,10376,525
______________________________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.


4. Inventories

6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Work in progress & stock of properties-15669
______________________________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2020 PR Newswire
