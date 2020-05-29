Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, May 28
29 May 2020
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')
Unaudited Interim Resultsfor the six months ended 29 February 2020
Director's Statement
I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 29 February 2020.
Revenue for the 6 months ended 29 February 2020 of GBP 17.1 m was 14.76% higher than the GBP 14.9m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.6m for the period (2019: GBP 0.5m), an increase of 20%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, further declined and were lower than the prior year at GBP 0.4m (2019: GBP 0.6m). As a result, the group posted a profit from continuing operations for the period of GBP 0.2m compared to a loss of GBP 0.1m for the same period in 2019.
The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.
David Kennedy
Unaudited consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 29 February 2020
|Note
|6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)
|6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Continuing operations
|Turnover
|2
|17,068
|14,864
|35,526
|Cost of sales
|(16,488)
|(14,396)
|(34,781)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Gross profit
|580
|468
|745
|Administrative expenses
|(405)
|(605)
|(1,188)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Operating profit/(loss) from continuing operations
175
(137)
(443)
|Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account
766
-
1,281
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation
941
(137)
838
Exceptional Item
-
-
434
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before taxation
Taxation
941
(130)
(137)
-
1,272
(294)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|811
|(137)
|978
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Attributable to:
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Equity holders of the parent
|811
|(137)
|978
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss)/earnings per share
|From continuing operations
|Basic and diluted
|3
|0. 47p
|(0.31)p
|0.71p
|From continuing and discontinued operations
|Basic and diluted
|3
|0.47p
|(0.31)p
|1.28p
Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position
As at 29 February 2020
|Note
|6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)
|6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed Assets
|Tangible Assets
|89
|10
|99
|Investment Property
|275
|275
|275
|Investments
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Investments in Joint Ventures
|10,000
|-
|-
|__________
|__________
|__________
|15,364
|5,285
|5,374
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Current assets
Inventories
Debtors
4
-
7,672
156
6,274
69
7,965
|Cash at bank and in hand
|5,180
|3,051
|16,244
|__________
|__________
|__________
|12,852
|9,481
|24,278
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Current liabilities
|Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
|Creditors
|(6,057)
|(4,958)
|(8,435)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total current liabilities
|(6,057)
|(4,958)
|(8,435)
|Net current assets
|6,795
|4,523
|15,843
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total assets less current liabilities
Deferred Tax
|22,159
(424)
|9,808
-
|21,217
(294)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Net assets
|21,735
|9,808
|20,923
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Shareholders' funds
|Share capital
|8,690
|2,205
|8,690
|Share premium account
|5,621
|2,106
|5,621
|Capital redemption reserve
|62
|61
|61
|Share option reserve
|22
|22
|22
|Retained earnings
Fair value reserve
|5,267
2,073
|4,964
450
|5,092
1,437
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total shareholders' funds
|21,735
|9,808
|20,923
|__________
|__________
|__________
Notes to the unaudited financial information
1. Basis of preparation
The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.
2. Turnover
For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.
Turnover analysed by category was as follows:
|6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)
|6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Professional construction services
|17,068
|14,864
|35,526
|__________
|__________
|__________
|17,068
|14,864
|35,526
|__________
|__________
|__________
3. Earnings per share
The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:
|6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)
|6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
|Basic earnings before exceptional items
|175
|(137)
|509
|Basic profit after exceptional items
|811
|-
|978
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Basic and diluted profit - continuing and discontinued operations
811
(137)
978
|__________
|__________
|__________
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
|'000
|'000
|'000
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|173,800
|44,103
|76,525
|Diluted
|173,800
|44,103
|76,525
|__________
|__________
|__________
Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.
4. Inventories
|6 Months ended 29 Feb 2020 (Unaudited)
|6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Aug 2019 (Audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Work in progress & stock of properties
|-
|156
|69
|__________
|__________
|__________
The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
--ENDS--
Enquiries:
|Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.