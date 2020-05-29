CellaVision AB: Zlatko Rihter leaves his position as CEO at CellaVision AB

The information was released for public disclosure on May 29, 2020, at 08:20 CET

CellaVision's President and CEO, Zlatko Rihter, has informed the Board of Directors that he wishes to resign as CEO of the company in order to take on the position as President and CEO of the medical technology company Mölnlycke Health Care AB. Zlatko Rihter has been CEO of CellaVision since January 1, 2015.

Zlatko will continue in his current role during the notice period and leave his assignment by November 28, 2020 at the latest. The Board has therefore initiating a recruitment process to find his successor.

"During his almost six years as CEO, Zlatko Rihter has very successfully developed CellaVision to the strong company we see today. CellaVision has fundamentally changed to a company with a completely different breadth in the customer offering and geographical presence resulting in completely different opportunities. Zlatko has consistently delivered, and the company's sales and earnings have almost tripled. Zlatko has a breadth in his leadership with a humility, a transparency and a rare ability to "get things done". It has been a fantastic journey that we on the Board, and on behalf of the entire company, would like to express our deepest gratitude for. We see a strong CellaVision ready for the next step.

The company is in a very positive momentum with a strong international markets support organization, a progressively expanded development organization and an experienced and skilled management team that continues CellaVision's strategic journey.

The customer offering has widened considerably in recent years in addition to the 17,000 large laboratories that were previously CellaVision's market. At present, the company has a much greater potential with products for small and medium-sized laboratories comprising 100,000 laboratories and product offerings within sample preparation as a consequence of the launch of CellaVision DC-1 and the acquisition of RAL Diagnostics," says Sören Mellstig, Chairman of the Board.

"CellaVision is a fantastic company with fantastic colleagues and products that step by step penetrated hematology labs across the globe during the time I have been CEO. It has been a wonderfully inspiring and exciting journey that I have been able to take part in and it will undoubtedly continue in the future," says Zlatko Rihter, CEO of CellaVision.

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 18 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2019, sales were SEK 462 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information constitutes information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:20 a.m. (CET) on May 29, 2020.

