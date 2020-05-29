With effect from June 1, 2020, the subscription rights in Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 11, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428405 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197116 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from June 1, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS BTA --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428413 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197117 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB