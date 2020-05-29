AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 28/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.6288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4621194 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 66766 EQS News ID: 1058611 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2020 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)