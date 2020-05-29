U.K. business Roof Tiles Technology Ltd has developed a solar tile with a claimed efficiency of 17.5% and power output of 175 W per square meter. The company's founder, Antonio Lanzoni, said a PV system featuring the product would cost 25-30% more than a standard solar rooftop.U.K.-based Roof Tiles Technology Ltd has developed a solar tile featuring monocrystalline Perc solar cells which it says resembles a standard concrete roof tile and is suitable for new and renovated roofs. Roof Tiles Technology can offer potential partners production line equipment. Image: Roof Tile Technology Ltd. The ...

