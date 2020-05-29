The regulations will come into force on June 15 and will entail panel carbon footprints being calculated according to life cycle assessments of their environmental impacts according to the KS I ISO 14040 Korean standard.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (Motie) has fleshed out the rules which will see the carbon footprint of solar power projects taken into account when prioritizing new installations. With the government having announced its intent to assess the carbon footprint of solar panels in March last year, and industry representatives consulted on the proposal in recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...