The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Suite: Europe 2020-2026 MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European peripheral vascular device market was valued at about 1.3 billion in 2019. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach about 1.6 billion by 2026.

The growth of venous treatments in Europe is expected to accelerate in the coming years as clinical knowledge continues to develop and expertise in the medical community is diffused. While currently consolidated within select regions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland, venous treatment centers are expected to be developed across Europe to facilitate both the diagnosis and treatment of venous disease.

Treatment of peripheral arterial disease is slowly continuing to increase its penetration in the treatable population. As Europe continues to age, the total number of procedures is expected to grow over the forecast period. As reimbursement tensions continue, treatment techniques have continued to be refined towards the most cost effective, long-term option for patients.

The full report suite on the European market for peripheral vascular (PV) devices includes peripheral arterial stents, peripheral venous stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, embolic protection devices (EPDs), stent grafts, surgical grafts, arteriovenous (AV) access thrombectomy devices, inferior vena cava filters, diagnostic and interventional catheters, standard and hydrophilic guidewires, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices (VCDs) and transcatheter embolization devices.

There is also a series of appendices containing analyses on drug-coated balloons (DCBs), lithotripsy balloon catheters and peripheral intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters.

Key Topics Covered

1. European Market for Peripheral Vascular Devices Overview

2. Disease Overview

3. Product Portfolio

4. Peripheral Vascular Device Market Overview

5. Country Profiles

6. Procedure Numbers

