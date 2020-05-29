The "Global Oleochemicals Market Size Forecast to 2028 Trends, Analysis and Outlook by Type, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Insights from the Global Oleochemicals Market

The Global Oleochemicals market is valued at $22 billion in 2020.

Fatty Acid is the largest type of Oleochemicals in demand worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Oleochemicals.

Soap and Detergents is the largest use for Oleochemicals.

The $22 billion Oleochemicals industry presents strong investment and growth opportunities over the near to long term outlook period. The 2020 edition of the market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Oleochemicals market from 2020 to 2028. The Oleochemicals market research report presents detailed Oleochemicals market analysis, and forecasts to 2028. Detailed insights into global and regional Oleochemicals market statistics, Oleochemicals companies and growth prospects across verticals are included.

Oleochemicals Market Overview and Developments in 2020

The report presents a snapshot of recent market trends in the Oleochemicals industry. Further, potential market drivers, major challenges, opportunities, major developments, competitive strategies, Porter's five forces analysis, and other analysis are included in the research.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oleochemicals Market Revenue

The worldwide crisis of COVID-19 is leading to calls for action from a wide range of stakeholders including manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and consumers. Decline in business for at least three months during 2020 coupled with lower demand from a few major markets has put pressure on the profitability of Oleochemicals manufacturers and vendors. However, we expect the negative impact of COVID-19 on Oleochemicals to be compensated over the medium to long term future.

Oleochemicals Market Size and Outlook by Type to 2028

This chapter presents an insight into different Oleochemicals types and their contribution to global market growth. The growth in global Oleochemicals market size is forecast to continue despite the economic challenges. The report forecasts the Oleochemicals market revenue across different types, which include- Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin, and Methyl Ester. Of these, Fatty Acid dominates the global Oleochemicals market.

Oleochemicals Market Share and Outlook by End-user Industry to 2028

The research suggests that there is a strong case for the development of new applications of Oleochemicals worldwide. Different application segments analyzed in the report are Soap and Detergents, Paper and Plastics, Biodiesel, Coating and Resins, Food and Feed, Others. The study identifies that Soap and Detergents application has the most substantial value-creation potential.

Global Oleochemicals Company Profiles

The report presents business profiles of major companies operating in the industry including Cargill, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries, Godrej Boyce, and Kao Corporation.

The business overview, SWOT profile and product information are provided for all the companies.

The report identifies that the development of new applications and product portfolio is one of the key strategies to overcome identified challenges and for supporting continued growth. Manufacturing companies can also benefit from rising domestic demand in chemical end-use sectors. The majority of the companies are realigning their strategies to orient their business operations to changing market volatility, regulatory policy changes, geopolitical issues, changing end-user preferences, and others.

Scope of the Research

Global and regional Oleochemicals Market Size estimates in revenue terms from 2019 to 2028.

Segmentation analysis across types, applications, and geographies.

Strategic analysis through trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis.

Market Developments including M&A, new product development, and competitive analysis.

Potential strategies of leading companies

