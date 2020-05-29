The "Global Prepreg Market Size Forecast to 2028 Trends, Analysis and Outlook by Application, Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Insights from the Global Prepreg Market

The Global Prepreg market is valued at $8 billion in 2020.

Aerospace and Defense are the largest uses for Prepreg worldwide.

North America is the largest market for Prepreg.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg is the dominant type.

The $8 billion Prepreg industry presents strong investment and growth opportunities over the near to long term outlook period. The 2020 edition of the market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Prepreg market from 2020 to 2028. The Prepreg market research report presents detailed Prepreg market analysis, and forecasts to 2028. Detailed insights into global and regional Prepreg market statistics, Prepreg companies and growth prospects across verticals are included.

Prepreg Market Overview and Developments in 2020

The report presents a snapshot of recent market trends in the Prepreg industry. Further, potential market drivers, major challenges, opportunities, major developments, competitive strategies, Porter's five forces analysis, and other analysis are included in the research.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Prepreg Market Revenue

The worldwide crisis of COVID-19 is leading to calls for action from a wide range of stakeholders including manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and consumers. Decline in business for at least three months during 2020 coupled with lower demand from a few major markets has put pressure on the profitability of Prepreg manufacturers and vendors. However, we expect the negative impact of COVID-19 on Prepreg to be compensated over the medium to long term future.

Prepreg Market Size and Outlook by Type to 2028

This chapter presents an insight into different Prepreg types and their contribution to global market growth. The growth in global Prepreg market size is forecast to continue despite the economic challenges. The report forecasts the Prepreg market revenue across different Types, which include Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber. Of these, Carbon Fiber Prepreg dominates the global Prepreg market.

Prepreg Market Share and Outlook by End-user Industry to 2028

The research suggests that there is a strong case for the development of new applications of Prepreg worldwide. Different application segments analyzed in the report are Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, others. The study identifies that Aerospace and Defense application has the most substantial value-creation potential.

Global Prepreg Company Profiles

The report presents business profiles of major companies operating in the industry including Axiom Materials, Inc., Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Company Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc.

The business overview, SWOT profile and product information are provided for all the companies.

The report identifies that the development of new applications and product portfolio is one of the key strategies to overcome identified challenges and for supporting continued growth. Manufacturing companies can also benefit from rising domestic demand in chemical end-use sectors. The majority of the companies are realigning their strategies to orient their business operations to changing market volatility, regulatory policy changes, geopolitical issues, changing end-user preferences, and others.

Scope of the Research

Global and regional Prepreg Market Size estimates in revenue terms from 2019 to 2028.

Segmentation analysis across types, applications, and geographies.

Strategic analysis through trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis.

Market Developments including M&A, new product development, and competitive analysis.

Potential strategies of leading companies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Research Framework

2.1 Report Guidance

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Research Methodology

2.3.1 Assumptions of the Study

2.3.2 Primary and Secondary Research

2.3.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

3 Introduction to Prepreg market, 2020

3.1 Market Panorama

3.2 Overview

4 Prepreg Industry Insights

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Leading Companies

5. Executive Summary

5.1 Aerospace and Defense are the largest uses for Prepreg worldwide

5.2 North America is the largest market for Prepreg

5.3 Carbon Fiber Prepreg is the dominant type

6 Prepreg Market Size and Outlook by Application, 2019-2028

6.1 Premium Insights

6.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3 Energy and Power

6.4 Automotive and Transportation

6.5 Others

7 Prepreg Market Size and Outlook by Type, 2019-2028

7.1 Premium Insights

7.2 Carbon Fiber

7.3 Glass Fiber

7.4 Aramid Fiber

8 Prepreg Market Size and Outlook by Region, 2019-2028

8.1 Premium Insights

8.2 Asia Pacific Prepreg Market Outlook

8.3 Europe Prepreg Market Outlook

8.4 North America Prepreg Market Outlook

8.5 Middle East and Africa Prepreg Market Outlook

8.6 South and Central America Prepreg Market Outlook

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Axiom Materials, Inc.

9.2 Cytec Solvay Group

9.3 Hexcel Corporation

9.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Ltd.

9.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

