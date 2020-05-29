Science and Technology Daily: China's Commitment in Global Fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Science and Technology Daily:

The 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) was held in a special period of time when the outbreak of COVID-19 put the world in a complex situation, and the virus is still raging worldwide. Therefore, mankind is facing the most serious global public health emergency since the end of World War II, the pandemic has become the core topic of discussion in the international community. In such an important historical moment, President Xi was invited to address a speech at the opening ceremony of WHA. He set forth the proposition of how China fight against pandemic profoundly and outlined a series of important initiatives from vision of building Community of Common Health for Mankind. These initiatives have important practical and far-reaching implications, for boosting global confidence, promoting international collaboration, and planning future global governance systems.

First, the world should further share experience in pandemic prevention and control. President Xi emphasized that the top priority in response to the pandemic is that countries must do everything they can for COVID-19 control and treatment. The world should insist on the idea of "putting the people first, for nothing in the world is more precious than people's lives", contain the spread of the epidemic around the world as soon as possible, and try our best to stop the cross-border disease transmission. We need to step up information sharing, exchange experience and best practice, and pursue international cooperation on testing methods, clinical treatment, and vaccine and medicine research and development. We also need to continue supporting global research by scientists on the source and transmission routes of the virus. While working on an ongoing basis to contain the virus, countries where conditions permit may reopen businesses and schools in an orderly fashion in observance of WHO's professional recommendations. In the meantime, international macroeconomic policy coordination should be stepped up and the global industrial and supply chains be kept stable and unclogged if we are to restore growth to the world economy. These suggestions not only summarized China's successful experience, but also provided a new way of thinking to coordinate epidemic prevention and control, and economic and social development in line with the current situation of countries in the fight against the epidemic.

Second, the world should unite more. President Xi emphasized that solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons against the pandemic. It is of great importance to help developing countries, especially African countries, to build up the defence system in this battle against COVID-19. Xi also called on the international community to provide African countries with more support in terms of goods and materials, technology and personnel. The World Health Organization (WHO), as Xi stressed, should play a leading role, and by supporting the WHO people are in support of international cooperation against COVID-19 and saving lives. Xi also appealed to the international community to strengthen their support in the WHO both politically and financially. All that mentioned above manifest China's close attention to Africa and firm support of the United Nations and the WHO, which contributes to uniting the cooperated efforts of the international community and winning this battle against the pandemic by allocating global resources.

Third, it shows China's responsibility as a major country in the world. President Xi announced China's five major measures to further support global cooperation in fighting against COVID-19. This will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries. Also, China will work with the UN to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China to ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains and foster "green corridors" for fast-track transportation and customs clearance. Furthermore, China will establish a cooperation mechanism for its hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals and accelerate the building of the Africa CDC headquarters, which aims to increase the continent's capacity to prevent and control diseases. COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good. This will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries. For those poorest countries, China will also work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative. China is also ready to work with the international community to support for the hardest-hit countries to make sure that they get through the current difficulties. These concrete measures address the key and difficult points in the global fight against COVID-19 at present and in the years to come. They demonstrate China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind. China takes it as its responsibility to ensure not just the life and health of its own citizens, but also global public health.

Fourth, it clearly pointed out the direction for cooperation. COVID-19 came with an unexpected bang, which had a profound influence on the human kind and brought much introspection. President Xi noted that we will eventually prevail over the coronavirus. Yet this may not be the last time a major health emergency comes knocking at our door. Based on the weaknesses and deficiencies exposed by COVID-19, we need to improve the governance system of public health and respond more quickly to public health emergencies. Xi also suggested the establishment of global and regional reserve centers of anti-epidemic supplies. China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control to sum up experience and address deficiencies. This work should be based on science and professionalism, led by WHO and conducted in an objective and impartial manner. These suggestions are put forward from a long-term perspective, which also points out a direction for strengthening international cooperation in public health and improving global health administration system.