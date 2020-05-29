Anzeige
WKN: A2DLU2 ISIN: SE0009414576 Ticker-Symbol: OND 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
11:45 Uhr
12,340 Euro
+0,170
+1,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.05.2020
77 Leser
Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed as a result of shares being registered due to the directed share issue which was carried out in May 2020.

Through the registered shares after the issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes will increase by 6,065,000 from 55,413,417 to 61,478,417. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 673,889 from SEK 6,157,046 to SEK 6,830,935.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on May 29, 2020 at 11.00 (CEST).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-oncopeptides,c3122563

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3122563/1255854.pdf

Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides AB

© 2020 PR Newswire
