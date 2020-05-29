Technavio has been monitoring the single-use bioprocessing system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005036/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavios latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Single-use Bioprocessing System Market. Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing product advancements and automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing product advancements and automation have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavios custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-single-use-bioprocessing-system-market-industry-analysis
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bags And Mixers
- Bioreactors And Fermenters
- Filtration Devices And Sampling Systems
- Bioprocess Containers
- Other Products
- Application
- mAb Production
- Vaccine Production
- Plant Cell Cultivation
- PSCTs
- Other Applications
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- CROs And CMOs
- Biotechnology Companies
- Academic And Research Institutions
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40062
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single-use bioprocessing system market report covers the following areas:
- Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size
- Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Trends
- Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the single-use bioprocessing system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single-use bioprocessing system market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Bags and mixers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bioreactors and fermenters Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Filtration devices and sampling systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bioprocess containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- mAb production Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vaccine production Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plant cell cultivation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PSCTs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Pharmaceutical companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- CROs and CMOs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biotechnology companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic and research institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising focus of market vendors on strategic partnerships
- Growing product advancements and automation
- Increasing adoption of modular facilities among biomanufacturers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Avantor Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Danaher Corp.
- Eppendorf AG
- General Electric Co.
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005036/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/