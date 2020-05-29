Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CSJX ISIN: KYG9894K1085 Ticker-Symbol: 5Z0 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:06 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+0,040
+0,89 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4,540+0,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.