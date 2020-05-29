Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10850074 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 66786 EQS News ID: 1058745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2020 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)