Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.7108 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15719535 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 66789 EQS News ID: 1058751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2020 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)