Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46106 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 66810 EQS News ID: 1058795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 29, 2020 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)