With effect from June 1, 2020, the subscription rights in Zutec Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 11, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZUTEC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428140 Order book ID: 197296 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 1, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Zutec Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZUTEC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428157 Order book ID: 197298 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB