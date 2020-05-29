Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.912 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 977252 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 66817 EQS News ID: 1058809 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 29, 2020 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)