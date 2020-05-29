Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7091832 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 66894 EQS News ID: 1058977 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 29, 2020 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)