Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.744 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4987000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 66907 EQS News ID: 1059007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2020 05:37 ET (09:37 GMT)