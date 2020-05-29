Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.5217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1776246 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 66924 EQS News ID: 1059041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 29, 2020 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)